A 14-year Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on charges of invasive visual recordings after turning himself in Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Tony Salinas, 34, of Victoria, was arrested by deputies after turning himself in to the jail in regard to a warrant from the Texas Rangers charging him with invasive visual recordings, Chief Deputy Will Franklin said Tuesday afternoon.
Franklin said he did not know the nature of the recordings or the offense, but stated Salinas did not commit these acts while on duty.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.
