The DeWitt County Sheriff's Department, Cuero Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching Monday night for suspects involved in a bailout in the area of 5399 Old Cuero Road, according to a news release from Sheriff Carl Bowen.
Bowen stressed to residents in DeWitt and Lavaca counties to be vigilant, according to the news release. He suggested locking vehicles and homes, as well as, be aware of surroundings.
If residents see anything suspicious thy are asked to call 911.
