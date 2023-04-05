A Victoria man's dog was reported stolen to police on Tuesday.
The dog, which was valued at $200, was reported stolen about 7 a.m., according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The theft occurred at a home in the 1700 block of East Guadalupe Street.
The dog's name was not listed on the report, and the owner could not be reached for comment.
It was unclear Wednesday whether the dog had been located.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and a Nueces County warrant charging him with theft of services between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Inez woman by officers April 4 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Brownsville man by officers April 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 5 on a warrant charging her with prostitution.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Goliad man by U.S. Marshals on warrants charging him with surety off bond in engaging in organized crime activity, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention cases.