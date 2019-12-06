A Victoria municipal judge has ordered euthanization for two dogs that severely mauled a woman more than a week earlier.
Friday morning, one of the dogs' owners, Mark Anthony Gonzales, 29, of Victoria, said he would not contest the dangerous dog hearing held before Municipal Judge Vanessa Heinold.
"I agree they should be put down," Gonzales said to the judge.
After listening to testimony from several witnesses and arguments from Municipal Prosecutor James Smith, Heinold determined the dogs had savagely attacked Blanca Vasquez, leaving her with severe bite wounds. Gonzales, who owns the two dogs with Cynthia Denise Salazar, 53,of Victoria, asked few questions and called no witnesses during the hearing.
The dogs' owners were not represented by an attorney.
Witnesses called by the prosecution described to the judge the Nov. 23 attack in horrifying detail, saying Vasquez was nearly killed.
The two dogs had left Salazar and Gonzales' home through a hole in their fence, an animal control official testified, and attacked Vasquez on her own property after attacking another woman in a wheelchair across the street.
Vasquez's wounds from that attack, said the woman's 36-year-old daughter, Kristina Sevier, exposed muscle and tendons on her mother's arms, legs, hands and feet.
As of Friday, Vasquez remained hospitalized and was unable to stand or walk on her own, she said.
Not all the wounds, Sevier said, were physical.
"She is going to need major counseling," an emotional Sevier said, adding, "Mom is not the same. She can't sleep – has nightmares."
If not for Vasquez's 62-year-old neighbor, Herman Farias, who drove his truck across the street and used a shovel to fend off the dogs, the woman likely would have been killed, Sevier said.
During the hearing, Farias, who used a walking cane to enter the witness stand, testified that he arrived to find Vasquez lying on the ground, silent and unmoving as the dogs ripped at her limbs.
They stopped only after Farias struck them with a shovel, he said.
"She was done fighting," Farias testified. "Ten minutes later, she would not have made it."
