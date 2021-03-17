American Electric Power officials are responding to a downed power line near the intersection of Main Street and Mockingbird Lane in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
The downed line has impacted power for at least five customers, should be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to an AEP outage map.
Victoria County deputies have sectioned of the road while the maintenance is done, according to law enforcement officials.
