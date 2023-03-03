The Texas Department of Public Safety is hosting a recruiting and testing event in Victoria in mid-March.
On March 11, anyone interested in becoming a state trooper is invited to the event, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Victoria East High School. Prior registration is not required.
A physical readiness test, which includes a 1.5-mile run and 500-meter row, begins at 8 a.m., and participants should arrive wearing clothes suitable for exercise.
"Be ready to run," Sgt. Venessa Gonzales said.
A written math and reading test will follow from 10-11 a.m.
Anyone interested in taking part in the event should arrive at or before 8 a.m. Participants also must be older than 20 years old to be eligible although there is no age cap.
Those with previous law enforcement experience of at least four years are eligible for a $100,000-a-year starting salary.