A driver fled from deputies on Thursday night after leading them on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into the Guadalupe River.
The driver had not been identified or located as of Friday, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin, with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Franklin said a deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and attempted to stop the vehicle on Loop 463. Instead of stopping, the driver fled and ended up running into the river off the dead end of an access road that runs adjacent to Zac Lentz Parkway.
No deputies were injured nor were county vehicles damaged, Franklin said.
The Victoria Fire Department responded to the scene to assist the sheriff's office. The vehicle was retrieved from the river, but a description has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing, Franklin said.
