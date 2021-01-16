A driver of a pickup died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 77 in Refugio County Saturday, authorities said.
The driver died after his truck rolled over, said Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Witnesses near in proximity of the crash said the driver was driving “erratic” and tailgating other vehicles, Gonzales said.
Additional details, including the driver’s name, were unavailable.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials have been notified of the crash and were on-scene, DPS spokesman Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.
The highway’s southbound lane was closed about 10 miles northeast of Refugio, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Commuters were advised to use SH 239 as an alternative.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
