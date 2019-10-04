Edna police are warning area residents to pay close attention to the cash they receive as some counterfeit money has surfaced.
An Edna business received a counterfeit $20 bill, according to a Facebook post by the Edna Police Department on Thursday.
The post also said these bills are thicker than real currency. Also stamped on the front of the fake bills are the words "copy money" and on the back "specimen."
Anyone who receives the fake money should report it to their local police department.
