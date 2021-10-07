Edna police on Friday released the name of a woman who they said was killed by her ex-boyfriend
Lt. Jeremy Crull said a woman found dead Monday evening was identified as Dolores Melody Sabedra, 48, of Edna.
Sabedra lived at 407 N. Pumphrey St. with her 12-year-old daughter, Crull said. The daughter has since been in the care of family members.
Police were called to the west-Edna home on Monday about 10:43 p.m. after a neighbor called to report a woman was screaming. Upon arriving, authorities found Sabedra lying in the front yard unresponsive, having suffered blunt force trauma.
At 11:27 p.m., less than an hour after police arrived, she was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton.
Edna police arrested Augustine Tristan, 36, and booked him into the Jackson County Jail, where he remained Friday, according to jail officials.
Sabedra’s family members could not immediately be reached Friday.
Police released Sabedra’s name four days after her death. Over the course of those days, Edna police did not respond to questions about the woman or confirm her identity.
Crull said police originally had been cleared to release her name on Tuesday and did so to at least one other local media outlet, the Jackson County Herald Tribune. However, police decided to rescind Sabedra’s name to “thoroughly inform all members of her family,” Crull said. The Herald Tribune chose to omit Sabedra’s name from their initial reporting, he said.
Given all other legal needs are met, law enforcement agencies need only notify one next of kin family member, according to Texas’ Public Information Act, said Austin attorney Bill Aleshire. He also is an attorney for the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
Aleshire said it is legal for police to withhold the name if the case meets certain exceptions, which includes whether releasing the name could tip off potential suspects to their incoming arrest. However, police announced the arrest of the case’s only suspect a day after Sabedra was found dead.
“(Governmental agencies) are supposed to promptly provide public information in accordance with the law. I understand that from the humane standpoint that they want to notify the next of kin, but they may have lost that excuse when they released the name previously,” he said.
According to the Public Information Act, police shall “treat all requests for information uniformly without regard to the position or occupation of the requestor, the person on whose behalf the request is made or the status of the individual as a member of the media.”
