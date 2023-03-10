A woman assaulted three police officers after being stopped for a driving while intoxicated investigation in Victoria on Wednesday evening, police said.
Wendy Doane, 49, of Edna, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated; resisting arrest, search or transport; and three counts of assault of a public servant, according to Victoria County Jail records.
About 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sam Houston Drive where an intoxicated driver was reported, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Officers then stopped a vehicle to investigate and determined the driver, Doane, was driving while intoxicated.
As officers placed Doane into patrol vehicle, she began to "actively resist arrest, ultimately assaulting three officers," according to police.