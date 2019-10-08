Jurors returned at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday finding Amber Sorensen guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.
Jurors have returned a unanimous verdict finding Amber Sorensen guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member. The first-degree felony carries a sentence of between five and 99 years or life in prison.— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) October 8, 2019
The first-degree felony carries a sentence range of between five and 99 years or life in prison with up to a $10,000 fine. The murder charge carried an identical punishment.
To find Sorensen guilty of first-degree aggravated assault, jurors had to determined she may have killed Parker recklessly rather than knowingly or intentionally.
In one statement, Sorensen said she had aimed at a bathroom window behind Parker and did not mean to shoot him. She had also told investigators that she had acted in self-defense.
In trial, prosecutors disputed that claim, saying Sorensen most likely meant to shoot Parker.
But they added that if Sorensen was aiming at the window, Parker's positioning directly in front of it would have meant any shot at him was a reckless endangerment of his life.
Prosecutors said such a shot would have required the same recklessness as aiming for an apple on a person's head.
Sorensen also faced first-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Jurors could convict Sorensen for only one of those charges.
Although aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is normally a second-degree felony, the charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony because Parker and Sorensen were dating.
Four women and eight men are on the jury.
After the judge announced the verdict, none of the 70 people inside the courtroom made any audible exclamation.
Members of the public are debating the facts of the Amber Sorensen case as they await a verdict from jurors. Throughout the investigation and trial, supporters on both sides have commented on social media with #justiceforjarrett and #amberstrong— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) October 8, 2019
Jurors will return at 1:30 p.m. to decide her punishment.
Sorensen was accused of killing Jarrett Parker on Feb. 7, 2017.
After the verdict, District Judge Bobby Bell revoked Sorensen's bond and ordered her into the custody of the jail.
About 50 people, including loved ones of Jarrett Parker and Amber Sorensen, are awaiting a verdict from jurors, who have deliberated for more than three hours now. pic.twitter.com/uf2VC1uWNc— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) October 8, 2019
