A 42-year-old Rosenberg man is in custody after El Campo school district staff discovered a small camera hidden in a boys bathroom at Northside Elementary School.
Scott Robert Gelardi, a contract Aramark food worker, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies by the El Campo Police Department as he was arriving at the school, according to a news release. Those charges include improper photography or video in a bathroom, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to promote.
The hidden camera was found Monday and Gelardi was identified using video surveillance, according to the district news release. No additional cameras were found while staff checked restroom and locker room facilities on all El Campo campuses as a precautionary measure.
“The person arrested is an employee of a third party contractor who works daily on ECISD campuses,” the district release said. “Any and all persons working on school campuses are subject to strict and extensive background checks. Law enforcement is conducting a full investigation with ECISD’s full cooperation, support and aid.”
The district fired a substitute teacher less than five months ago after receiving a tip that she produced pornographic at the El Campo High School campus. El Campo police and the Wharton County District Attorney determined there was no evidence that the substitute had committed a crime at the time because no students or staff were in the videos.
The Texas Attorney General’s child exploitation unit is assisting with the investigation into Gelardi and search warrants have been executed at his apartment, school office and vehicle, according to El Campo police.
Law enforcement had not identified any children or discovered evidence of physical contact with children as of Wednesday, but additional charges are possible, the department said.
Forensic examination of seized electronic devices began Wednesday, while Gelardi remained in custody at the Wharton County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000.
