An electrical fire at Mumphord's Place BBQ on Tuesday morning caused little damage but may force the beloved restaurant to be rewired.
While smoke is a common sight at Mumphord's, where the pits run all day long in an outdoor enclosure, a man driving by on Juan Linn Street at about 9 a.m. observed more smoke than usual, said co-owner Ricky Mumphord.
By the time firefighters showed up, the fire was already out, said Lt. Nick Mosmeyer of the Victoria Fire Department.
Burn marks could be seen above the breaker box at the front left side of the building, at the upper edge of the building's corrugated metal siding.
Mumphord said there was no significant damage to the restaurant's interior, which reopened for indoor dining in June, but Mumphord's Place may need to close temporarily while the electrical wiring is replaced.
The building is 80 to 90 years old, Mumphord said.
Both dine-in and drive-thru service may be temporarily paused, but Mumphord said he is hopeful the restaurant will reopen by the end of the week. Customers can check Mumphord's Facebook page for updates.
