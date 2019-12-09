Equipment at Invista Victoria plant catches fire

A fire broke out in a piece of equipment at the Invista Victoria site early Monday morning, according to the company.
The flames were located in a "a piece of process equipment that was being prepared for a planned maintenance event" at the Invista plant on Old Bloomington Road, company spokeswoman Kim Conlee said in a statement.
The blaze broke out at about 1:30 a.m. and was extinguished by about 3:30 a.m., Conlee said. No injuries were reported.
The company's on-site emergency response team and the Victoria Fire Department responded to the blaze.
"The site team is currently assessing impact to equipment and does not anticipate this event will have an impact on site operations," Conlee said in the statement. "We have started the investigation process to understand more details."
No other details about the fire were released Monday morning. A spokesman for the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality, which investigates certain chemical plant fires, said the agency did not respond to the fire at Invista.
Invista, a Koch Industries subsidiary, makes fibers, fabrics, polymers and more. Victoria County gave the manufacturing giant a tax break last year, offering a 50 percent abatement on property taxes the company will pay for $200 million in upgrades on an adiponitrile unit at its plant.
