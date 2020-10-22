LWML Mid Coast Zone held its Fall Rally at Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley in Victoria on Sept. 26 with eight other churches from the zone.
The theme was “Christ is Our Anchor.”
Devotion was by the Rev. Jonathan Meyer, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church. Speakers were from Victoria County Master Gardener Association, Helen Collins; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Robin Cadle, president & CEO; and Victoria Farmers’ Market, Anna Celum, SNAP program director & CEO assistance.
Items were collected for VISD Kidz Connection of Victoria, a center in the Victoria school district that helps homeless children during the school year who are needing financial donations for hundreds of services and donations of clothing, shoes and hygiene items. Lunch was served and 50 school kits were assembled for Lutheran World Relief.
