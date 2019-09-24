Melanie Lara, 20, recently started living with her boyfriend, Joseph Ramirez, 19, in a house in the 1000 block of Goldman Street, the site of a fatal stabbing on Saturday night.
The two have been dating for almost a year. About three months ago, her mother, Rebecca Padierna, 40, began to notice bruises on Lara’s arms and legs.
Saturday night, shortly before her husband, 38-year-old Henry DeLeon, was stabbed, Padierna said she received a call from her daughter.
“She called me crying,” Padierna said. “We already knew something was wrong because she doesn’t ever call us crying.”
Padierna; her brother, Jason Padierna; and DeLeon got in the car immediately and drove toward Goldman Street.
“She was telling us not to go get her,” Padierna said Tuesday.
But DeLeon insisted.
“He just was trying to protect his daughter,” Padierna said. “That’s it.”
When they arrived at the house, Padierna said her daughter and Ramirez were in the road. They were soon joined in the driveway by Ramirez’s brother, Jonathon Ramirez.
“(DeLeon) grabbed the little boy and was trying to fight him, but my brother was there and he was trying to stop this situation,” Padierna said. “My brother calmed my husband down.”
However, Padierna said, her husband went back to keep fighting.
When she suspected the altercation would escalate, Padierna ran across the street to ask for help.
While she was there, DeLeon was stabbed.
After the stabbing, family members of both parties arrived at the house.
They were soon joined by the Victoria Police Department, which responded to the house about 11 p.m.
Police spokesman Officer David Brogger said in a news release that when officers arrived at the house, they found DeLeon on the ground outside with an apparent stab wound.
He was transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro, where he later died, police said.
In addition to the stabbing, officers said there were reports of other minor injuries.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Brogger said no arrests had been made.
Padierna has seven daughters, four of whom she shares with her DeLeon, whom she started dating in 2000.
One of DeLeon’s stepdaughters, Mercedes Padierna, 23, said her father was a good person and an avid attendee of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
A family friend, Josie Vasquez, 44, said DeLeon would drive to Donna, in South Texas, to pick her up and bring her to Victoria to visit.
“That just shows you what kind of a good person he is,” Vasquez said. “He’s got people from hours away coming to be with him.”
Since the stabbing, a woman who lives nearby said people have returned to the house to threaten neighbors.
Padierna said she doesn’t know who is threatening neighbors, but she said it wasn’t her family.
“My family was all at my house Sunday, and I told them I want no retaliation,” Rebecca Padierna said. “I just want to lay my husband to rest. I just want it all to be over because I want me and my girls to be able to live in peace.”
A father is to protect his daughters and that's exactly what this father tried to do. I pray that the person who took this man's life is held accountable for his death..God bless this father's family and loved ones..
