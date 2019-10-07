Victoria resident Jonathan Black, 28, liked to hunt, barbecue and, most of all, spend time with his 5-year-old daughter, Brooke, according to his father-in-law, Kenneth Gerloff, a deputy with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Spending time with his family was among Jonathan’s greatest joys in life, said his wife, Stacy Black.
When he lost control of his 2007 Toyota Camry on U.S. 87 at 4:30 p.m. Friday, he was on his way to Point Comfort’s Formosa plant, where he was employed by Coastal Bend Staffing, according to his wife.
Jonathan Black’s car struck a tree and a fence off the side of the road, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel. He then spun several times and struck a second tree.
He was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. at Citizens Medical Center. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Saturday before he died, Jonathan took his family to SeaWorld, one of his daughter’s favorite places.
“Our daughter was his whole world,” Stacy Black said. “He’ll always be the love of our lives.”
Michael Gerloff, Jonathan’s brother-in-law, met him when they were in fifth grade together at Faith Academy.
Since then, the two have been close friends.
“He was real passionate,” Gerloff said. “He was a bit of a hothead, but he was really passionate.”
Gerloff said his brother-in-law’s hotheadedness surfaced in moments such as the time when they were on a hunting trip and Jonathan got frustrated and ripped off the whole hipbone of a deer while cleaning it.
“At the moment, it was the funniest thing,” Gerloff said. “He just used all his strength to pull it right off.”
But Gerloff said Jonathan’s passion translated into love when it came to his family.
“He loved his wife and his daughter so so much,” Gerloff said. “ They were his whole world. They were the ones that kept him going.”
