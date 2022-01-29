A single-story building and camper in a north Victoria neighborhood were destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.
At 4:41 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 502 Clay Drive after receiving a call reporting a fire, said Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Allen. Firefighters arrived at 4:46 p.m. to find a metal single-story building engulfed in flames.
A camper on the property was also burned.
By 5:09 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control.
No one was injured, and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the owner of the property.
Allen said he was not sure whether anyone was living in the metal single-story building.
Allen said the fire’s cause was undetermined Saturday evening.
