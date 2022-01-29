Victoria fire burns building
Buy Now

A fire destroyed a building and camper at a residential property in north Victoria on Saturday.

 By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com

A single-story building and camper in a north Victoria neighborhood were destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.

At 4:41 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 502 Clay Drive after receiving a call reporting a fire, said Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Allen. Firefighters arrived at 4:46 p.m. to find a metal single-story building engulfed in flames.

A camper on the property was also burned.

Victoria fire burns building
Buy Now

Battalion Chief Kevin Allen briefs media in the street in front of a north Victoria property where a single-story building and camper burned Saturday.

By 5:09 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control.

No one was injured, and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the owner of the property.

Allen said he was not sure whether anyone was living in the metal single-story building.

Allen said the fire’s cause was undetermined Saturday evening.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.