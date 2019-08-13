Flora Escobedo, 42, and her daughter, 8-year-old Reina, were asleep at 11:30 p.m. Monday when they were awoken by loud noises.
“I heard banging on the AC and then on the wall and then on the back wall,” Escobedo said Tuesday.
She got up and ran to the porch to see what was going on, only to see that flames had started to creep up the stairs that led to her front door at 2701-33 Leary Lane.
Escobedo ran back into her room, where her daughter was sleeping, and saw her neighbor outside the window. The neighbor yelled at her to get out, so she grabbed her child and escaped through the bedroom window.
She wasn’t able to grab her daughter’s Chihuahua puppy, Lily Bird, before the flames forced them out.
The blaze was put out shortly after midnight, but the fire destroyed the mobile home, which Escobedo said was not insured.
“It was quick,” Escobedo said. “It’s an older trailer.”
Victoria City Fire Marshal Tom Legler said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Also lost in the fire were countless possessions.
“We went school shopping, and we had everything laid on the couch,” Escobedo said.
Investigators turned the home back over to Escobedo. She returned Tuesday morning to salvage the belongings that remain, including clothes and a few pictures.
“You work so hard and then to just lose everything — it’s hard,” Escobedo said.
The American Red Cross has been in contact with Escobedo, who said they plan to discuss next steps in the days to come.
As Escobedo and her daughter wait to figure out what they’ll do next, they are staying with her sister, who lives down the road.
She said she had to return to work Tuesday as a housekeeper at a Victoria hotel.
“I’ll go crazy here just thinking,” she said.
