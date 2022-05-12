Victoria County fire
Two Victoria firefighters fight a fire in the grass Thursday in Victoria County.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Two outbuildings and a small residential structure were burned Thursday afternoon in a fire that began from the property owner’s cutting torch, officials said.

Victoria County fire
Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal, walks through smoke at a fire Thursday in Victoria County.

At 3:41 p.m., Victoria firefighters were sent to a fire at 213 Woodland Way in the Mission Valley area of Victoria County. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a grass field near the home and three buildings engulfed in flames, said Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin.

Victoria County fire
Firefighters spray down an outhouse Thursday in Victoria County.

“The property owner was using a cutting torch, cutting some metal,” Martin said. “It ignited the grass. The fire spread quickly through the grass, catching two outbuildings and a small residential structure on fire behind the main structure.”

Victoria County fire
Firefighters work to control a fire Thursday in Victoria County.

No one was injured, he said.

Victoria firefighters were helped by the Mission Valley Volunteer Dire department, Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Victoria County Fire Department.

Victoria County fire
A Mission Valley firefighter puts out a fire in the grass Thursday in Victoria County.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

