Two outbuildings and a small residential structure were burned Thursday afternoon in a fire that began from the property owner’s cutting torch, officials said.
At 3:41 p.m., Victoria firefighters were sent to a fire at 213 Woodland Way in the Mission Valley area of Victoria County. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a grass field near the home and three buildings engulfed in flames, said Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin.
“The property owner was using a cutting torch, cutting some metal,” Martin said. “It ignited the grass. The fire spread quickly through the grass, catching two outbuildings and a small residential structure on fire behind the main structure.”
No one was injured, he said.
Victoria firefighters were helped by the Mission Valley Volunteer Dire department, Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Victoria County Fire Department.
