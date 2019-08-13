Flora Escobedo, 42, and her daughter, 8-year-old Reyna Escobedo, were asleep in their trailer at 2701-33 Leary Lane on Monday night about 11:30 p.m., when they were awoken by loud noises.
"I heard banging on the AC and then on the wall and then on the back wall," Escobedo said.
She got up and ran to the porch to see what was going on, only to see that flames had begun to creep up the stairs that led to her front door.
Escobedo ran back into her room, where her daughter was sleeping and saw her neighbor outside the window. The neighbor yelled at her to get out, so she grabbed her child and escaped through the bedroom window.
She wasn't able to grab her daughter's puppy, Lily Bird, before the flames forced them out.
The blaze was put out shortly after midnight, but the fire totaled the trailer, which Escobedo said was not insured.
"It was quick," Escobedo said. "It's an older trailer."
Victoria City Fire Marshal Tom Legler said the cause of the fire still under investigation.
Also lost in the fire were countless possessions.
"We went school shopping, and we had everything laid on the couch," Escobedo said.
The house has been released to Escobedo, but she hasn't returned to salvage what belongings remain.
In the meantime, Escobedo and her daughter are staying with her sister, who lives down the road.
She said she'll return to work Tuesday.
"I'll go crazy here just thinking."
