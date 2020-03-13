Fire investigators released the names of a father and son whose Victoria home was burned days earlier.
Glenn Futch and his son Fermon Futch were at their home at 703 Crestwood Drive on Wednesday night when the fire occurred, said Fire Marshal Tom Legler.
The men were safely evacuated but treated for smoke inhalation.
Although the fire's cause remains under investigation, Legler said it appeared to have begun in a backyard gazebo.
That fire spread to the home, which was about 15 feet away, and caused significant burn damage to two rooms, Legler said.
The home's exterior was burned as well, he said, adding the house did not appear livable.
American Red Cross representatives are in contact with the father and son, the fire marshal said.
Victoria County property records list Glenn Futch as the owner.
