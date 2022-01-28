About 2,000 acres of grassland burned Friday in Goliad County, prompting a large response from Crossroads fire departments.
At least 14 fire departments and 84 fire personnel from around the Crossroads were dispatched to the fire near the unincorporated community of Fannin, said Fire Chief Alonzo Morales Jr., Goliad Volunteer Fire Department.
No one was injured.
Fire crews were sent to the blaze about 2 p.m. By about 8 p.m., they were still out there, he said.
Although the cause of the fire was unknown Friday night, Morales said, it is thought to have started near U.S. 59, which runs near Fannin.
Morales thanked local ranch hands for donating pizza to the hungry fire crews.
