Victoria firefighters were dispatched Friday afternoon to a burning Victoria home.
The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, said Sgt. Branden Allen, Victoria Police Department.
The damage appeared to be minimal because the fire was quickly put out after firefighters arrived at the home, Allen said. The house is located at 2908 Linda Drive, which is in a cul-de-sac across the street from Stroman Middle School.
Allen said emergency responders were in contact with the property owners, who were out of town Friday.
At least two Victoria fire engines and two ambulances went to the home with police, who sectioned of the residential street as firefighters worked the scene.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 1:47 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about smoke coming from the home, Allen said.
About 2:30 p.m., the cause of the fire was not known, said Fire Marshal Thomas Legler, who soon after entered the home to begin his investigation.
Legler said a cause could be determined later in the day.
The Linda Drive home has been in the owner's name since 2006, and only one property owner is listed, according to appraisal district records.
