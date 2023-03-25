BLOOMINGTON — A fire started to kill bees in a home, ended up destroying the vacant house. Two neighbors were injured and sent to a Victoria hospital Saturday afternoon.
While the incident is under investigation by the Victoria County Fire Marshal, witnesses said the fire was started by the property owner's son-in-law who was attempting to kill bees that had infested the abandoned home.
"I came to bulldoze the house down and they went to burn the bees so we could bulldoze it out of the way," said McLean Raybon, of Edna.
Raybon, 37, a friend of the property owner, said he was helping to clear the land with the property owner's son-in-law and others. The property owner had bought a mobile home to move there, but the house, which had already partially collapsed, needed to be cleared.
"When I drove up the house was smoking," he said. "There were coals still there from where they burned them this morning."
The bees were still active, so the son-in-law used lighter fluid to kill the rest of the bees, Raybon said.
"It took two minutes," he said. "It went from a little bitty flame in the wall to the whole house."
The fire was reported about 12:15 p.m., with Victoria Fire Department arriving at about 12:30 p.m. Also responding were Bloomington and Placedo Volunteer Fire departments, said VFD Captain Dustin Ferguson.
The abandoned property is a total loss, he said.
"We arrived on scene with the majority of the structure completely lost to fire," Ferguson said. "We were able to extinguish the fire and keep it to that. We did have damage to what we call an exposure or neighbor residence."
The neighboring home was damaged, and appears to still be livable, he said.
Two neighbors were injured and were taken to the hospital, Ferguson said.
Injured were Nick and Linda Lamas, said their daughter Stephanie De La Rosa, 35, of Bloomington. She was called about the fire and arrived to check on her parents.
The two were taken to DeTar Hospital, De La Rosa said.
Her parents have multiple conditions that have them classified as disabled. They were in the process of getting a new home because of issues with the home's electrical wiring.
Her father was scared and her mother fell trying to move their vehicle, De La Rosa said.
De La Rosa grew up in the home since she was 9-years-old, she said. Her parents were close to paying off the house.
"It makes me mad,' she said. "They are struggling enough as is."