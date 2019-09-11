Firefighters called to Victoria restaurant for fajita smoke
Victoria firefighters were called to Frances Marie's, 2505 Houston Highway, Wednesday morning where smoke was reported.

 By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com

Victoria firefighters were called to a Mexican restaurant Wednesday morning after smoke was reported there. 

"Smells like fajitas," said Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin, who was directing firefighters outside.

Firefighters and at least two fire engines were called at 9:07 a.m. to Frances Marie's restaurant, 2505 Houston Highway, after a passerby reported smoke escaping a rooftop vent.

Restaurant representatives confirmed Martin's nose, saying the employees were grilling fajita meat in preparation for a busy day.

Any fire was confined to the restaurant's grill, and no flames, damage or injuries were reported, Martin said.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

