Firefighters were dispatched to a fire behind a Victoria County home Saturday afternoon.
About 3 p.m., Victoria firefighters were called to a home at 1364 Westpark Avenue in the Mission Valley area.
A large plume of smoke behind the home was visible, but details about the fire were unavailable as of 3:15 p.m.
This is a developing story and details will be published as they become available.
