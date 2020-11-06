A Victoria County jury convicted a defendant of five felony offenses in the county's first jury trial since spring.
After three days of testimony, the jury convicted Lenard Baites, 24, of El Campo, who had been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal mischief with a deadly weapon and two counts of theft of a firearm, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.
Baites' attorney, James Reeves, said the trial was "a little more difficult than accustomed to," but "for the most part it was pretty smooth."
To comply with state guidelines, attorneys, jurors and witnesses wore masks, which made it difficult to hear testimony during several points, Reeves said.
"We've got to do something different with the masks on the witnesses," he said. "There is no rewind. There is no, 'Let me hear that again.'"
Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said her office is working with District Judge Eli Garza to obtain "sound amplification devices" for future trials, and is considering using face shields to make it easier to see the facial expressions of attorneys, defendants and witnesses.
With jurors seated around the courtroom during the trial, Reeves said he hopes the court will consider installing additional video screens in the courtroom to make it easier for jurors to view evidence during trials.
"In today's society, we use a lot of audio-visual in jury trials," he said. "Having people spread like we had, it's impossible to use one screen."
Baites' sentencing hearing is next Thursday, Johnson said.
