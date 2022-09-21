Holy Family Knights of Columbus held its annual Public Servants Appreciation Dinner Tuesday evening at the Holy Family Activity Center at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Guest speaker Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arrendondo Jr. addressed the crowd of about 300 public servants and their spouses as well the KC members and their spouses. After two years of serving his position, he has seen some very good working relationships with all local law enforcement agencies. He thanked them for that support. He said he was very proud of the hard work from the VPD officers, according to a news release from the KCs.
In August 2021, the department began using some very effective tactics and follow-ups in identifying and targeting certain crime areas by focusing on people and their behavior. This strategy has resulted in a decrease of crime in the city of Victoria, according to the news release.
In the future, they plan to utilize a search and rescue division, build a crime center and bring on five canines to assist in drug detection.
Further, he said it is a great time to become a Victoria police officer and they are working on recruiting good people to join the department and retaining the ones they have working.
How can the people of Victoria help the police? He said there are three ways to do this support police, lock your cars and hide your belongings from public view in your vehicles.
The chief thanked the Holy Family KCs for all the support for holding this event.