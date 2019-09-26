EDNA – A series of first responders testified Thursday morning in the the trial of an Edna woman who is accused of killing her boyfriend.
Amber Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
Sorensen claimed she shot her boyfriend, Jarrett Parker, 33, in self-defense, on Feb. 7, 2017, on East Church Street in Edna.
Assistant District Attorney Tom Dillard played a video recording for the jurors from Edna police officer Michael Yaws’ dash camera that had audio from the scene.
Dillard also questioned Chris Marlow, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Amy Ferguson, an emergency medical technician, who were at the scene. Ferguson said they did not attempt to resuscitate Parker because there were no signs of life.
Dillard also questioned Edna police Capt. Bruce McConathy, who said he took Sorensen to the hospital to collect a blood sample. He also interviewed her and collected the gray T-shirt she was wearing as evidence.
Jackson County District Attorney Pam Guenther is prosecuting the case. Defense attorney Stephen Cihal is representing Sorensen.
