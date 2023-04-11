Football cards and carrying bags valued at almost $600 were reported stolen in a burglary that was reported in Victoria on Monday.
The burglary was reported just before 6 p.m. at a rental storage facility in the 400 block of South Laurent Street, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The victim was a 55-year-old Victoria woman.
In the police report, a cedar wardrobe was reported damaged. Football cards, a black leather duffel bag and Marlboro bag were reported stolen.
It was unclear Tuesday whether anyone was arrested.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at people case.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Bryan man by deputies April 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Cuero man by officers April 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 5 pounds-4 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Cuero woman by officers April 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 5 pounds-4 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies April 10 on a surety off bond warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 10 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a assault causing bodily injury to a family member case, bail jumping and failure to appear and violating a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Baytown man by officers April 10 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man by deputies April 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Port Lavaca man by troopers April 10 on a Hays County warrant charging him with indecency with a child by exposure.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction case.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information with fewer than five items and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Bloomington man by deputies April 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edna man by U.S. Marshals officials on April 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.