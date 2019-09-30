EDNA – Three forensic scientists testified about their analyses of the gun and other evidence from the fatal shooting of Jarrett Parker as the murder trial of Amber Sorensen continued Monday.
The fourth day of testimony in Sorenson’s trial opened with the technical descriptions of how the state’s crime lab processed and reviewed the evidence from the February 2017 shooting.
Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Parker, her boyfriend. Sorensen is claiming self-defense and told police Parker was physically abusive to her during their relationship.
Swabs taken from Parker’s gun indicated that there were two DNA profiles on the weapon, according to Robin Castro, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The analysis showed that it was 107,000 times more likely that the DNA belonged to Sorensen and a second individual rather than another unknown person. Castro said it was inconclusive whether the second DNA profile on the gun belonged to Parker.
Monday morning’s testimony was more technical and subdued than the testimony from previous days of the trial.
The court recessed for lunch before Tom Dillard had finished questioning their third witness of the day, Devin Stasicha, also a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Prosecutors are expected to continue questioning Stasicha after the midday break and then to call additional witnesses to testify to the forensic evidence from the crime scene.
