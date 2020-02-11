A former Victoria County constable who was serving a one-year jail sentence for a corruption charge has been released four months early.
That release, which Jesse Garza, 39, earned through good time credit, was allowed through Texas laws that allow early release for good behavior.
County officials did not make the decision for the early release, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd.
“He’s a bad cop. Bad cops are the worst. They are worse than any criminals there are because of the trust we have ... The last thing we want is a bad apple among our own profession.”
Tuesday morning, Garza was released from the Victoria County Jail after paying a $50,000 bond for a pending sexual assault case, said Nora Kucera, Victoria County Pretrial Services coordinator.
Garza, who could not be reached, was released early after earning a third of his sentenced days through “good time,” which is outlined by the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
Jurors convicted Garza in June for Class A misdemeanor official oppression, which is defined as the improper use of a public official’s power to sexually harass, after they reached an impasse on a sexual assault charge.
Garza was elected in 2016 as Victoria County Precinct 1 constable.
He was accused of sexually assaulting a Victoria County woman, who was 18 at the time, on a darkened, rural roadway while on a ride along.
That woman could not be reached Tuesday for comment. The Victoria Advocate does not name victims or accusers of sexual crimes.
While serving his sentence, Garza was named in an eight-count indictment on charges of blackmail, sexual assault and corruption, which stemmed from another unrelated accuser.
Special Prosecutor Tim Poynter, who also serves as an assistant district attorney for DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties, said prosecution in that case is moving forward and set for trial on Aug. 19.
According to Garza's bond agreement, he is not to contact either accuser in person, digitally or through a third party.
Inmates convicted of misdemeanors can earn up to a third of their sentenced jail time for good behavior, according to the Texas code.
The law aims to encourage jail discipline, according to the code.
Because of his prior service as a peace officer, Garza was held in protective custody away from other inmates at the Victoria County Jail, Boyd said.
The decision to release Garza was not based on the jail’s capacity, Boyd said.
The jail, he said, accommodates about 350 of a potential 528 inmates.
Former Victoria County district attorney Dexter Eaves, who represented Garza during his criminal trial did not return phone calls requesting comment.
Keith Weiser, Garza's attorney in his pending criminal case, also did not return phone calls.
