A Victoria woman was arrested Thursday on felony theft and financial misappropriation charges, according to court records.
Billie Hessler, 51, was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning on a warrant charging her on three counts of property theft and three counts of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution, according to jail records.
In 2020, Hessler was accused of embezzling almost $140,000 from the Victoria County Livestock Show while she was working as their treasurer, according to Advocate reporting.
Hessler stole funds by whiting-out and photocopying bank statements and ledgers from November 2018 to December 2019, the livestock show’s attorney, Stephen Tyler, said last year. She also admitted to the thefts.
Although Tyler also said then that Hessler had repaid the money, an assistant district attorney said that the decision to prosecute her would ultimately lie with authorities.
It's unclear whether the charges she was arrested on Thursday are related to the livestock show.
Her Thursday arrest comes days after a four-count indictment from a Victoria County grand jury.
Hessler is accused of unlawfully obtaining funds from Kimistal LLC, Aces Wired LLC, RPW Rental Inc., SWDC, L.P, according to the indictment.
Her actions caused substantial risk of loss property to James and Regina Koenig, according to the indictment.
The Koenigs and Hessler could not be reached Saturday.
Property theft of more than $300,000 and misappropriation of funds of more than $300,000 are first-degree felonies that, if convicted, are punishable by five-99 years in prison.
She was also charged with second-degree felonies that, if convicted, are punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
If convicted, all of the charges can have a fine accused of $10,000, each.
