A former Victoria school district wrestling coach pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to a felony sexual assault of a child charge.
James Christopher White, 35, of Victoria, was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student at a hotel in December 2018, according to his indictment.
With District Judge Eli Garza presiding, White pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child after prosecutors dismissed another charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.
As of Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors had not responded to questions.
Both crimes are second-degree felonies that carry sentences of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors offered White a deal for a 10-year deferred adjudication probation sentence.
A person who receives deferred adjudication probation avoids trial in exchange for a probation sentence. If the terms of the probation sentence are violated, the person could receive the maximum sentence.
The deal will require White to check himself into the Victoria County Jail for a 180-day sentence before 7 p.m. April 3.
He is also required to register as a sex offender and pay $5,750 in fines and fees.
White declined to comment after court.
