James Christopher White

James Christopher White

 Contributed photo

A former Victoria school district coach charged with sexual abuse of a child is scheduled to reappear in court later in February.

James Christopher White, 35, of Victoria, appeared in court Monday with his attorney, Tali Villafranca.

After declining to make a plea, White was scheduled to return to court on Feb. 18.

White is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between a student and educator, according to court documents.

Both are second-degree felonies that carry potential sentences of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

White is accused of making improper sexual advances to a 16-year-old female student and attempting to have sex with her at a hotel room during a school-related function, according to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.

White served as a wrestling coach at Victoria West High School and coached at the Victoria East High School campus.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.