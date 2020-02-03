A former Victoria school district coach charged with sexual abuse of a child is scheduled to reappear in court later in February.
James Christopher White, 35, of Victoria, appeared in court Monday with his attorney, Tali Villafranca.
After declining to make a plea, White was scheduled to return to court on Feb. 18.
White is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between a student and educator, according to court documents.
Both are second-degree felonies that carry potential sentences of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
White is accused of making improper sexual advances to a 16-year-old female student and attempting to have sex with her at a hotel room during a school-related function, according to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
White served as a wrestling coach at Victoria West High School and coached at the Victoria East High School campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.