Three vehicular crashes this week led to the deaths of four drivers, including two Victoria residents and one Cuero resident, during a deadly week in the Crossroads.
All three incidents involved a driver traveling in the wrong direction or crossing out of the correct lane.
For Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the spate of fatal crashes is a reminder of how important it is to pay attention on the road.
“You look at these crashes and you think, driver inattention is a big deal these days,” San Miguel said. “We need to be more alert.”
Two drivers died Friday in a head-on collision on SH 35.
A Chrysler minivan driven by Gerisue Balentine, 47, of Victoria crashed into a Kia driven by Deborah Lynn Meyer, 40, of Corpus Christi on the Victoria Barge Canal bridge about 2:40 p.m., according to San Miguel.
The Chrysler was traveling southbound and the Kia was traveling northbound, San Miguel said, but the Kia was in the southbound lane when the accident occurred.
Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene, and Balentine was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a trauma surgeon hours later, San Miguel said.
Two other drivers died in crashes earlier in the week.
On Tuesday, Lauro Luna, 50, of Victoria died in a two-vehicle crash in Victoria County.
Luna was driving a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero southwest on Parsons Road when his vehicle veered into the opposite lane, San Miguel said. The Oldsmobile struck head-on a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by John Roberts, 47, of Charlotte, N.C.
Luna was unresponsive at the scene, and Roberts had non-life-threatening injuries, according to San Miguel. Both drivers were transported to DeTar Hospital, where Luna was pronounced dead by Precinct 3 Victoria County Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker at 8:37 a.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 6, Gabriel Perez, 21, of Cuero died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 87 north of Victoria.
Perez was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer northbound when he veered into the grass on the right side of the roadway, swerved back to the left, lost control of the vehicle, slid across both northbound and southbound lanes and struck the curb on the west side of the highway, San Miguel said.
Perez was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned multiple times, San Miguel said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitaker at 11:24 a.m.
According to San Miguel, there were no other injuries as a result of that crash.
San Miguel said drivers need to follow basic driver safety protocols to prevent these kinds of accidents from happening.
“We urge drivers to be diligent: paying attention to the roads, paying attention to the speed limits, wear safety belts, don’t drink and drive, adhere to posted speed limits, don’t text and drive, all the same stuff,” he said.
Investigations into all three crashes are ongoing, San Miguel said.
