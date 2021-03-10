Four more arrests have been made in connection to an officer-involved shooting where Victoria County deputies shot at a pickup they said charged them during an illegal immigration investigation, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities said Maritza Alvarez, 30, of Houston, was arrested on a human smuggling charge, and three immigrants who deputies suspect were in the county illegally were arrested Tuesday, said Sheriff Justin Marr in an email. Marr did not provide the names of the three other people arrested or their charges.
On Monday, Kristal Ann Ibarra, 23, of Houston, was also arrested, according to jail records. Authorities said they think she arrived to pick up the 12 or more people who were riding in the pickup.
The deputies who shot at the pickup have been placed on administrative leave, Marr said.
The condition of a person shot was "unknown at this time" Wednesday, Marr said.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, Marr said.
