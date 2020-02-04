Four Republicans each said their contrasting careers in law enforcement made them the right choice to replace the most popular elected Victoria County politician in recent years.
About 70 people attended the debate at a University of Houston-Victoria auditorium Tuesday night.
The debate kicked of with candidates Philip Dennis, a Marine Corps veteran and jail administrator; Dale Fowler, a Victoria business leader and SWAT team member; Justin Marr, who has risen in the ranks in the Victoria County Jail; and Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, a Victoria police detective.
They are seeking to replace Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor, who is not seeking reelection after he was nominated and confirmed to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas.
Advocate readers have named O’Connor as the most popular elected official in the county during his four terms.
Sheriff O’Connor has publicly endorsed Dale Fowler as his successor. How do you respond to this endorsement, and why should voters listen or not listen?
Of the four candidates, Dennis and Marr were most critical of the outgoing sheriff.
With an eye to O’Connor’s management, Dennis described the office in “disarray” and promised “comprehensive changes.”
“It’s time for a change,” Dennis said, adding a vote for Fowler would continue the mistakes made by O’Connor.
Dennis pointed to the office’s budget and management of employees as in most need of change.
“We need to stay in our budget. We don’t need to ask the commissioners to give us any more money especially when they have a $16 million budget and we currently have vacancies and rollovers.”
Marr echoed that criticism, adding O’Connor had focused too much on the special crime unit to the detriment of the rest of the office.
“(O’Connor) has failed to address the shortages. Some of his decisions have actually help create some of the shortages,” Marr said. “That in turn creates a lot of stress on the employees ... and in turn the citizens don’t get the service they need.”
While Rendon-Wasicek said she agreed with many of O’Connor’s decisions, she also saw room for change, especially considering the arrival of new law enforcement technologies.
“He set some really good things in motion. I don’t think it’s replacing the sheriff. I think it’s a change of culture and philosophy,” she said.
Fowler, who is the only candidate to be endorsed by the sheriff, agreed, saying he saw his candidacy as a continuing of what O’Connor had started.
“Most of you feel safer in Victoria (County) today than we did 15 years ago ..., and the proactive stance that Sheriff O’Connor has taken in Victoria (County) and this region has absolutely helped us be safer and more secure,” Fowler said, adding, “I’m going to be different obviously than Sheriff O’Connor, but however I’m honored that he has chosen me.”
How does your particular experience make you more suited to be sheriff than your opponents?
With 26 years in law enforcement experience, Dennis said he has ample leadership experience not only as a training officer in Calhoun County and jail administrator who had managed budgets but also as a Marine Corps veteran.
“I know the changes that need to be made,” Dennis said.
As president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation and a certified peace officer of 33 years with SWAT experience, Fowler said he would bring a unique combination of skills to the office. That experience, he said, would help him get better pay to retain deputies while saving the county money.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be the boots on the ground. However, I’ll tell you the sheriff needs to be about facilitating all of those boots on the ground,” Fowler said. “It’s very important to be able to work with commissioners to increase the budget if possible.”
He also said his experience as a business leader would help the sheriff’s office continue to obtain state and federal grants.
Marr pointed to his years working in the Victoria County jail and enforcement departments as a seasoned rank and file officer.
“I’ve actually been in the trenches ... I’m talking about Christmas night, Thanksgiving morning, your kid’s birthday, when it’s 30 degrees outside or 100 degrees outside,” Marr said, adding, “That gives me the effective ability to lead the men and women of the sheriff’s office.”
Rendon-Wasicek, whose 24-year career has taken her from the Victoria Police Department to the county district attorney’s office to the sheriff’s office, said her broad experience has given her a unique understanding.
“If you have just one trait, it doesn’t make you an expert,” Rendon-Wasicek said.
Instead, she said serving as a detective, patrol officer and investigator of organized crime has taught her to surround herself with experts.
“If you surround yourself with people who are smarter than you and that know things that you don’t know, it only makes you wiser,” she said.
Given Sheriff O’Connor’s public concerns about the commissioners court handling of Hurricane Harvey spending, will you continue his work in investigating this issue and any other issues of public integrity?
All four candidates said criminality, even at the highest levels of county government, should be investigated. One candidate contrasted with the others by saying such an investigation might be suitable for sheriff’s investigators.
“I don’t think that is a sheriff’s office responsibility,” Dennis said, adding, “(The sheriff) should not be the keeper of county government. You need to take that up with the Rangers.”
Fowler agreed that Texas Rangers should handle such an investigation but added that his experience with building partnerships would help the community and county government move forward if criminality was discovered.
“If there was illegal activity, there has to be an investigation, so the community can have confidence in their local government and commissioners court,” Fowler said. “I think commissioners would probably want that so they can rebuild trust, but once that’s done there has to be a partnership. I have got a history in this community of creating partnerships.”
Transparency, Marr said, is key to not only the commissioners court but also the sheriff’s office. Investigations into corruption could restore the public’s trust, he said.
“We need to work together and make sure everything is transparent within this government,” Marr said. “That’s a lot of the problem nowadays with the national level. There’s not a lot of trust out there.”
While Dennis, Fowler and Marr said the Texas Rangers should investigate credible accusations of corruption among commissioners, Rendon-Wasicek was alone in saying that such an investigation might also be conducted by the sheriff’s office.
“We do not get to pick and choose the cases we wish to work. If there are violations of law, I think the appropriate agencies need to deal with that,” Rendon-Wasicek said. “If that be the sheriff’s office, so be it ... When we took an oath, it did not say we are to protect and serve only so-and-so and only you and only you. It said everyone.”
