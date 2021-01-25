Gloria Ann Fuentes was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force.
She and Jessie Marie Rodriguez were featured in Crime Stoppers on Saturday.
Fuentes, 43, was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging her with violation of probation in burglary of a habitation and secure execution of a document by deception $1,500-$20,000 cases. The warrant was issued on Feb. 21, 2019. She also was wanted on warrants charging her with violation of probation on a theft $1,500-$20,000 case and bail jumping/failure to appear.
Rodriguez, 22, has an outstanding warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case. The warrant was issued on Aug. 11. She is also wanted on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity – money laundering case.
She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Rodriguez may be armed and people should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive.
Anyone with any information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
