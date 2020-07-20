A Ganado man was killed after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a wild hog on a county road Sunday night.
Gregory Lon Odom, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At 9:36 p.m., authorities were called to the crash on County Road 273 about a quarter of a mile west of Farm-to-Market Road 530.
At the time of the crash, Odom was alone and driving west on the county road.
After striking the wild hog, Odom was ejected from the Polaris Ranger he was driving.
Odom was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, San Miguel said.
He also said riding an ATV on a public roadway is illegal in Texas.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers.
