A Ganado Secondary School student was taken into custody Thursday after he threatened to blow up his school and injure the principal.
The student was charged with a misdemeanor for making terroristic threats. The student did not disrupt school, so he's not being charged with a felony, said David Merritt, Ganado Police Department chief. Merritt said he's not concerned about the student's threat to blow up the school.
"Does he have the means? Probably not," Merritt said. "I don't believe there's any more threat to any of the student body."
Merritt said the police have dealt with the student in the past. He added the investigation into this incident is complete, and the student should have been released from juvenile detention Friday morning.
The case is now in the hands of the Jackson County juvenile court, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.