A male sixth-grade teacher at Ganado Secondary School resigned after being investigated for inappropriately touching a female student.
The Ganado Police Department did not look into the allegations, said Chief David Merritt.
The school performed an internal investigation after the accusation was made, but found no evidence of wrongdoing, said John Hardwick Jr., the Ganado superintendent. He explained teachers are placed on paid administrative leave during investigations as a precaution, not because the teacher is presumed guilty.
The teacher was able to return to work at the school after a few days of investigation, but he chose to resign of his own volition, the superintendent said. He said accusations of inappropriate touching can "take on their own lives" and harm a teacher's reputation, even if the teacher is innocent. He said that's why schools are careful and thorough in investigations.
"They don't make erasers to erase that ink," he said. "It lingers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.