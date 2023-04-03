A 12-year-old Gonzales girl was located in Tarrant County Monday about two hours after an Amber Alert was issued for her.
Allyanna Marie Hernandez, of Gonzales, was reported missing by her mother Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Gonzales Police Department on Monday.
"Allyanna is safe and will be returned to her mother," police said.
A 19-year-old man was "taken into custody in regard to this incident," police said in their news release issued after she was found. Police were still determining what charges the man might be held on.
Allyanna had been last seen in the Mansfield area on Saturday. Monday afternoon, Tarrant County deputies found the girl and man at a Tarrant County home.
Police said Allyanna's phone pinged in the Mansfield area. The ping and Amber Alert contributed to deputies' finding the girl, police said.
Monday, authorities were still investigating whether the girl had disappeared on her own or was kidnapped.