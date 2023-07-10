A Gonzales man died in a single vehicle crash 7 miles north of Gonzales on Sunday.
Rene Ramirez, 29, was driving south on Farm-to-Market Road 794 when he went off the road, striking a tree with the center bumper of a 2022 Ford Explorer SUV at 9:17 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was "completely engulfed" in flames following the crash.
Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene by Gonzales County Justice of the Peace Deidra Voigt, according to the crash report.
The crash remained under investigation, public safety department Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said Monday morning.
Troopers were working to determine why Ramirez drove off a right curve in the road.