A grand jury has decided a deputy U.S. marshal was justified when he shot and killed an unarmed Victoria man during a traffic stop.

At 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, a Wednesday, JD Javier Lane, 28, was fatally shot when authorities attempted to arrest him at a Victoria intersection near a church and day care.

Lane was unarmed but was carrying a metallic pipe scraper that Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez thought was a handgun, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Monday.

Authorities had obtained an arrest warrant for Lane being told he may have participated in a pair of armed robberies on the night of Jan. 4.

A Victoria County grand jury heard evidence and testimony this month about the shooting and recommended that Filley Johnson's office not pursue criminal charges against Hernandez.

