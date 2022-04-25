A grand jury has decided a deputy U.S. marshal was justified when he shot and killed an unarmed Victoria man during a traffic stop.
At 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, a Wednesday, JD Javier Lane, 28, was fatally shot when authorities attempted to arrest him at a Victoria intersection near a church and day care.
Lane was unarmed but was carrying a metallic pipe scraper that Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez thought was a handgun, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Monday.
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for JD Javier Lane after two robberies were reported the night before.This timeline was provided by the…
Authorities had obtained an arrest warrant for Lane being told he may have participated in a pair of armed robberies on the night of Jan. 4.
A Victoria County grand jury heard evidence and testimony this month about the shooting and recommended that Filley Johnson's office not pursue criminal charges against Hernandez.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
