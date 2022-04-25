Breaking News

A grand jury has decided a deputy U.S. marshal was justified when he shot and killed an unarmed Victoria man during a traffic stop.

At 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, a Wednesday, JD Javier Lane, 28, was fatally shot when authorities attempted to arrest him at a Victoria intersection near a church and day care.

Lane was unarmed but was carrying a metallic pipe scraper that Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez thought was a handgun, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Monday.

Authorities had obtained an arrest warrant for Lane being told he may have participated in a pair of armed robberies on the night of Jan. 4.

A Victoria County grand jury heard evidence and testimony this month about the shooting and recommended that Filley Johnson's office not pursue criminal charges against Hernandez.

Jon Wilcox is the local editor for the Victoria Advocate. Jon is a former Advocate crime and courts reporter. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon works in the Victoria Advocate newsroom, editing and working with a team of journalists. He also occasionally writes.

