Firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire in Mission Valley Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters received a call at 3:22 p.m. and were dispatched to private property on Rios Road off of Upper Mission Valley Road, said Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Allen.

Emergency vehicles from Mission Valley, Nursery and Victoria line Church Lane to contain a grass fire on Saturday afternoon in Mission Valley.

Firefighters from volunteer departments in Quail Creek, Mission Valley and Nursery assisted firefighters from the Victoria and Victoria County fire departments.

Allen estimated about 4-5 acres of grass and brush were burned. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday afternoon, Allen said.

Smoke blankets Church Lane as firefighters from several departments contain a grass fire on Saturday afternoon in Mission Valley.

