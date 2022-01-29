Firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire in Mission Valley Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters received a call at 3:22 p.m. and were dispatched to private property on Rios Road off of Upper Mission Valley Road, said Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Allen.
Firefighters from volunteer departments in Quail Creek, Mission Valley and Nursery assisted firefighters from the Victoria and Victoria County fire departments.
Allen estimated about 4-5 acres of grass and brush were burned. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday afternoon, Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.