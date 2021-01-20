El Campo police are investigating the death of a Guatemalan man was found on U.S. 59 Tuesday, authorities said.
At 7:47 a.m., officers were called to the scene after a construction worker who was working to repave the highway found the man's body in the median, according to a news release from the department. The man was found face down in the median with multiple injuries on his body.
The news release did not indicate what could have caused the man's death.
An identification card found on the body confirmed the man's identity, but police have not yet notified the family, according to the news release.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed, and the department has begun an investigation into the incident.
El Campo officials could not be reached for additional information Wednesday night.
