The stories of an alleged abuse during a baseball tournament are concluded to be rumors, according to an investigation requested by Hallettsville school district officials.
Rumors of a possible abuse incident led to three Hallettsville educators to be indicted on failure to report child abuse or neglect charges in spring 2019.
Darrin Alexander Bickham, the principal of Hallettsville High School; Scott Eugene Cottenoir, the assistant principal and head boys basketball coach; and Calvin Edward Cook, the head baseball coach, were indicted in May on state jail felonies and arrested on charges of failure to report an offense that allegedly occurred March 4.
“I find that no harassment, assault or discrimination that would violate Title IX (or any other law) occurred,” attorney Randy Gunter wrote in his investigation.
Gunther’s firm, Law Office of Randall P. Gunter, of Liberty, was retained by the district to investigate the allegations in June.
The investigation reviewed the merit of a story of wrongdoing that overtook Hallettsville in May.
“This is an unusual Title IX investigation in that no victim has ever complained of harassment, assault or any other mistreatment or discrimination by school personnel or students,” Gunter wrote.
The district released the report Friday.
On Thursday, the county's prosecutor dropped the charges against Cook, but subpoenaed him to testify in Cottenoir's trial on Feb. 3. Bickham is scheduled for trial on March 23.
Hallettsville Superintendent Jo Ann Bludau said Friday she is upset that a rumor has caused the people in the district and the three educators pain.
“It's just very confusing for all of us in the school district on why this is continuing,” she said.
“I don't understand why the initial charges were made and how it is continuing.”
For the investigation, Gunter interviewed administrators, staff and students, who witnessed the alleged abuse of a student at a baseball tournament in Hondo.
The eye witnesses said the incident was “mutual horseplay” and there was no assault, mistreatment or harm during the tournament. A video, recorded by a student no implicated in the rumor, surfaced and confirmed the eye witness accounts, according to the investigation.
“The alleged victim disputes that he was assaulted, mistreated or harmed in any way other than the distress of the rumors that manifested weeks after the tournament,” Gunter wrote.
The investigation finds that there was no sexual element, hazing or harassment from the incident, Gunter said in the investigation.
Gunter said the investigation found that there was no failure to report child abuse “based on the facts available to the school employees.”
“It is unreasonable for the charged school personnel to have had ‘cause to believe’ any abuse or neglect occurred as to the alleged victim or any other participant in the baseball tournament trip,” he wrote.
Bludau said she was aware of the incident from the beginning, and she reviewed the laws to ensure none were broken. As a superintendent, she didn’t see any.
“I wanted to get to the bottom of what happened,” she explained Friday. “Based on the facts reviewed through a third party investigation, there was nothing left for us to have to do in terms of employment or student discipline.”
She said the indictments and the pending trials are hurtful to the district, its students and its staff.
“It makes me very sad that people have been hurt by this,” Bludau said. “I can't believe we got to this point."
